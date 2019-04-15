Inhabitants return to Murrells Inlet’s ‘Goat Island’ for 25th year

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – They’re baaaaaacck!
After spending the off-season in their winter home, the inhabitants of Murrells Inlet’s famed Goat Island made a welcome return to their summer sanctuary on Monday.
“There’s nine out there. It’s a little bit more than we’ve ever had before," said Drunken Jack’s owner Al Hitchcock. "We rounded them up in about 15 minutes. Some days it takes hours.”
With help from East Coast BrewBoat, the animals were let loose on their own private island in the Marshwalk for the 25th year.
“It was great just being here and watching the whole thing," said June Lisk.
Why do they keep coming back?
The owners of Drunken Jack’s have put the goats on the island to help keep the underbrush down.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.