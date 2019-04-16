Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (4/15)

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .190 with 3 HR’s and 4 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a walk, a double (2), a run scored and an RBI in a 5-3 win over Minnesota. The Stratford alum is batting .256 with 2 HR’s and 8 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-1 with a K in a 10-7 loss to Milwaukee. The Stratford alum is batting .250 with 3 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 10-6 win over Norfolk. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .192 with a HR and 2 RBI.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 4-3 win over Louisville. The Beaufort alum is 0-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 11 K’s in 12 innings.
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 0 runs with 2 K’s earning a blown save (1) and a win in an 8-6 win over Akron. The Ashley Ridge alum is 1-0 and with a 3.60 ERA and 4 K’s in 5 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
