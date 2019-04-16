Mt. Pleasant plastic bag ban goes into effect

“We wanted to be here not to debate thickness of plastic bags, but to ask you to respect our right to govern and respect our 87,000 citizens the way you represent your districts in the state of South Carolina,″ Haynie said during testimony in March. " When I hear people say this should be done at the state level instead of the town level, I cringe the same way you must when the same people say let things be regulated out of Washington instead of out of Columbia.... We’re just asking you to respect home rule."