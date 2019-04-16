Mt. Pleasant plastic bag ban goes into effect

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A plastic bag ban is now in effect in Mount Pleasant as of Tuesday.
Other cities and towns have followed suit with similar ordinances including Charleston County, James Island, Folly Beach, and Sullivan’s Island.
The fight for the ban to remain in place, however, isn’t over.
Bill 394 would ban any more city bans on plastic and would leave further decisions up to the general assembly. It would also overturn most bans put in place by communities in South Carolina.
“We wanted to be here not to debate thickness of plastic bags, but to ask you to respect our right to govern and respect our 87,000 citizens the way you represent your districts in the state of South Carolina,″ Haynie said during testimony in March. " When I hear people say this should be done at the state level instead of the town level, I cringe the same way you must when the same people say let things be regulated out of Washington instead of out of Columbia.... We’re just asking you to respect home rule."
