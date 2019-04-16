New York’s Milk Bar renames ‘Crack Pie’ to something less offensive

(CNN) - Say goodbye to the Crack Pie.
The famous New York treat served at the Milk Bar Bakery has a new name- the Milk Mar Pie.
Bakery founder Christina Tosi says changing the name is "The right decision."
"We've made the decision to stop using the name Crack Pie. Starting today, it will be known as Milk Bar Pie," Tosi wrote. "While change is never easy, we feel this is the right decision."
The Crack Pie has drawn criticism for its name, reportedly a reference to the highly addictive crack cocaine.
Last month, a food writer for the Boston Globe wrote that "a bakery would never try to market something called Fentanyl Cake."
The dessert in question is a butter pie made with an oat crust and has been part of the Milk Bar's menu from day one.
Crack Pie still shows up on Google searches, but once the link is clicked, Milk Bar’s website says, “Milk Bar Pie,” CNN reports.
