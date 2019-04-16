Roads closed as crews respond to natural gas leak in Harleyville

ST. GEORGE, SC (WCSC) - An SCE&G subcontractor has hit a natural gas line in Harleyville.
Crews are on scene working to stop and repair the leak. The estimated time of repair is around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Range Road and Creighton Street at Short Cut Road are closed to traffic, according to Dorchester County spokeswoman Tiffany Norton.
Shortcut Road is closed from St. Paul Road to Hill Street. Road closures will remain in place until the repair is complete.
Dorchester County fire-rescue crews are on scene and standing by.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
