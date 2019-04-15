SC middle school student drinks 9 mini bottles of whiskey, passes out in nurse’s office, report says

UNION COUNTY, SC (WYFF) - A 13-year-old Upstate middle school student is facing charges after getting drunk at school and passing out mini bottles of whiskey to other students, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, deputies were called Friday morning to Sims Middle School in Union about a student who appeared to be extremely drunk.
Deputies said the 13-year-old was vomiting and losing consciousness in the nurse’s office, so EMS was called to the school and took him to the Union Medical Center.
The school’s principal said he searched the student’s book bag and found nine empty Fireball Cinnamon Whisky mini bottles, a half empty bottle and two unopened bottles.
Deputies said the student had also given a number of mini bottles to other students, according to WYFF.
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.