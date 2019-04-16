SCDOT to close lane on Ravenel Bridge for safety inspections

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A southbound lane on the Ravenel Bridge will be closed for part of the day on Wednesday and Thursday as crews conduct safety inspections on the bridge cables.
The lane closure is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and again the following week from April 22-25. According to SCDOT spokesman James Law, the far right lane in the southbound direction will be closed while the cable inspection takes place.
Drivers are urged to yield and slow down as crews work in the area and be aware of cones and other equipment.
