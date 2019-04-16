Summerville man arrested on child porn charges

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A Summerville man has been arrested on 19 charges of child porn.
Tony Adkins, 26, was arrested last Friday by the Summerville police department and investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Investigators received a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Adkins, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
All 19 counts are second degree exploitation of a minor and each is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
