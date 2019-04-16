Summerville moving forward with changes to how town handles halfway houses

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The town of Summerville is taking another look at the rules and regulations for halfway houses. Officials want to change how halfway houses are approved and how the town defines them.
Under the ordinance, a halfway house is a residence or facility that provides care and treatment in a protective living environment for anyone who wants to live there voluntarily or by court order.
That halfway house has six registered sex offenders living in it, according to an online database of registered sex offenders from the State Law Enforcement Division. You can check the list here.
A councilmember said someone had leased the house and said it was for one purpose, but that a halfway house was not it.
Members of the planning commission have proposed a few changes because they feel that the original ordinance is restrictive.
Some of the changes include not requiring them to put up a sign outside stating that the property is being used as a halfway house and suggesting that the owner of the halfway house only be required to show written notification for property owners within 500 feet instead of 2,000.
Another suggestion also adds nearly 700 more feet of buffer between halfway houses and schools or playgrounds.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.