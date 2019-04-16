USS Laffey veterans gather to remember 32 lives lost in WWII attack

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Veterans who served aboard the USS Laffey gathered on the fantail of the ship at Patriot’s Point Tuesday to honor the 32 shipmates killed during a Japanese kamikaze attack near Okinawa in 1945.
At least six of the 22 Japanese aircraft in the attack crashed into the ship on April 16, 1945, and the ship was hit by four additional bombs.
But despite the damage, the sailors of the Laffey fought off the attack and kept the ship afloat, Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum spokesman Christopher Hauff said.
In addition to the deaths, 71 were wounded in the attack of the ship that came to be known as “the ship that would not die,” he said.
In February, Patriots Point celebrated the 75th anniversary of the ship’s commissioning. The Laffey is the last-remaining Sumner class destroyer.
The ship also served in the Korean and Cold Wars before it was decommissioned on March 9, 1975 and opened at Patriots Point in 1981. It was declared a national historic landmark in 1986.
