Bluffton woman wanted for stealing IDs, credit cards from elderly

BEAUFORT, SC (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Bluffton woman wanted for using credit cards she stole from elderly patients, according to a release sent out by the agency Monday.

Investigators are looking for 24-year old Latoya Shernell Haley, also known as Veronica D. Haley. She is wanted on two counts of financial identity fraud. Haley was arrested Feb. 23 on similar charges.

According to the release, officers discovered during the investigation that Haley had also victimized an elderly couple from Hilton Head.

In each case, the sheriff's office said Haley got more than $1,000 from the elderly and sick patients who were in her care as a nurse. While Haley does possess a valid nurse's aide certification, she is not currently employed by any health care provider, nor was she working for any health care provider during the times she cared for these victims.

The sheriff's office warned that Haley may be seeking employment as a nurse's aide in the Beaufort area. Anyone with any information should contact either LCpl. W. Conant at 843-842-4111 ext. 260, or the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777.

Haley's last known address is 482 Parris Island Gtwy, Lot # 27 in Beaufort.

