Body found on rural road in Berkeley County

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The autopsy on a woman found in rural road in Berkeley County yielded little information for investigators, said the Berkeley County Coroner Thursday.
According to coroner Bill Salisbury, the woman's body did not show any signs of trauma or foul play. Toxicology reports and tissue samples are still outstanding, he said.
Britta Lee Reinhardt, 23, was found on Calamus Pond Road in Summerville Wednesday, said Berkeley County Sheriff's spokesman Dan Moon.
The death has not been ruled suspicious and police are continuing to look into the death.
©2010 WCSC. All rights reserved.
Police arrested the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.More >>
Police arrested the man wanted in a downtown bank robbery Saturday afternoon in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man who died after sustaining injuries from an accident at the Mercedes-Benz expansion site Thursday.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the man who died after sustaining injuries from an accident at the Mercedes-Benz expansion site Thursday.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.More >>
Police are searching for a missing Goose Creek woman who has not been seen since mid-September.More >>
Leaders at The Citadel broke ground on a brand new academic building Saturday afternoon in honor of an alumnus.More >>
Leaders at The Citadel broke ground on a brand new academic building Saturday afternoon in honor of an alumnus.More >>
Festivals, fundraiser walks, a book sale, and a new haunted house are just a few of the events around the Lowcountry this weekend.More >>
Festivals, fundraiser walks, a book sale, and a new haunted house are just a few of the events around the Lowcountry this weekend.More >>