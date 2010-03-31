Body found on rural road in Berkeley County

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The autopsy on a woman found in rural road in Berkeley County yielded little information for investigators, said the Berkeley County Coroner Thursday.

According to coroner Bill Salisbury, the woman's body did not show any signs of trauma or foul play. Toxicology reports and tissue samples are still outstanding, he said.

Britta Lee Reinhardt, 23, was found on Calamus Pond Road in Summerville Wednesday, said Berkeley County Sheriff's spokesman Dan Moon.

The death has not been ruled suspicious and police are continuing to look into the death.

