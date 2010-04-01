Hwy 52 shut down after accident; expected to reopen soon

WHITESVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Highway 52 is shut down because of an accident at Cypress Gardens Road. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 17-A and old Highway 52, according to Whitesville's Fire Chief.
The Moncks Corner Fire Department is also on the way to help with traffic. The highway is expected to reopen before 2:00 p. m. Thursday.
Two 18-wheelers were involved and aluminum pellets and an oily substance was spilled on the road, a source told Live 5 News.
