Drive-by shooting in Colleton County; no one hurt

YESMASSEE, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in Yemassee.

Several shots were fired at 771 Ritter Road at about 1:48 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Three cars drove by the home during the time of the shooting, witnesses told police. At least one person in the yard returned fire, according to the sheriff's office.

A 6-month-old baby and an 8-year-old child were inside at the time, but were not hurt.

The sheriff's office believes the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, and that it was not gang related. Deputies are working on arrest warrants.

