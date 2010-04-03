No parading, but promenading in SC Easter event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The Southern ladies would take to their fainting couches if you suggested they're parading in their hats on the South Carolina coast for Easter.

No, The Hat Ladies only promenade during Saturday's annual Easter event through the streets of Charleston's Historic District. It's the ninth year for the promenade.

The group's Web site says the organization is for ladies who love wearing hats but sometimes feel uncomfortable being the only ones wearing them. It says that the ladies don't sashay or strut, they only promenade - in other words take a leisurely walk to show off one's finery.

The site says the nonprofit is for those of all ages who love hats and do meaningful things wearing them. The Easter promenade supports cancer research.

