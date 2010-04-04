Newest Apple innovation draws excitement to King Street

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – One by one people lined up along King Street and onto Liberty just around the corner from South Carolina's only Apple store.

It began at 4:30 a.m. as fanatics came out to buy the latest Apple innovation, the iPad.

Apple released the large multi-touch screen on Saturday to millions waiting across the U.S. The latest product allows you to surf the web, read books and watch movies on its 9.7 inch high-definition screen.

Ed Connor was on vacation from Seattle, Wash. but didn't let his time off stop him from getting in line.

"I have wanted one of these for a while," he said. "I wanted to be here in line to pick one up."

Many shoppers came out early because they were expecting the long lines, but Johnathon Bradie thought it was a lot shorter than he was expecting.

"This is actually really short," said Bradie, who drove from Savannah, Ga. with friends. "I thought it was going to be over there."

Once inside, Apple employees gave customers a quick tutorial on their new gadget. The price ranges between $500 and $800 depending on memory.

Hudson Powell and his twin brother Hamilton did not hide their excitement.

"Thirty-two gig, 16 gig or a 64 gig. We are going for the 64. Rock on dudes," iPad fan Hudson said.

Hamilton said there are a lot of impressive features in this new product.

"Nice graphics and you can check your e-mail while playing your music," Hamilton said.

The research firm iSuppli projects sales for the iPad to reach 7.1 million units in 2010.

©2010 WCSC. All rights reserved.