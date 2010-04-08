Flight from Charleston makes emergency landing in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WCSC) - A Canada Air Regional Jet with 50 passengers aboard made an emergency landing in Charleston's Yeager Airport after the flight crew smelled smoke in the cockpit.
Airport Director Rick Atkinson said the regional jet was en route from Charleston, S.C., to Detroit when it made the unscheduled stop at Yeager.
The Delta-operated plane landed without incident at 2 p.m. Thursday with no injuries to the passengers or crew, Atkinson said. The plane is being inspected and passengers are being booked on other flights.
