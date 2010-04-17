Bar brawl ends with 3 shot, 1 dead nearby

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An altercation at a West Ashley sports bar led to a triple-shooting and a car fleeing the scene flipped over, killing one of its passengers on Saturday morning.

Officials responded to Rob's Sports Bar at 4213 Savannah Highway at 4 a.m. where "one or more suspects" fired shots in the club, according to a release by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

Three people were injured, including a security guard working in the bar. The guard declined to be treated, but EMS transported the other victims to St. Francis Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Minutes later, deputies responded to a fatal accident just down the road involving a group of females who had just left the shooting scene.

Officials say a 1994 GMC Jimmy with five females was heading south on Savannah Highway when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver over corrected causing the vehicle to flip several times with the victim, 25-year-old Latarsha Nesbitt, being ejected from her seat.

Officials have not determined whether Nesbitt was the driver or not, nor have they determined if the driver and passengers were involved in the shooting.

Charleston County Coroner's Office said that Nesbitt was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of blunt force trauma.

The passengers were treated and released at the accident scene.

The accident is still under investigation and no charges were pending in the accident, as of Saturday morning.

The shooting is also still under investigation, but investigators do not have a definitive description of the suspect(s).

