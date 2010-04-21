1 dead after shooting, car accident in Hanahan

HANAHAN, SC (WCSC) - One woman is dead after a shooting and car accident Wednesday morning in Hanahan. Police say the shooting may have been an accident.

Police have two people in custody being questioned, but have not identified the person they believe to be the shooter.

"As of right now we're still proceeding with a homicide investigation, but the initial information is it might have been an accidental discharge," said Lt. Michael Fowler with the Hanahan Police Department.

The victim was found in the back seat of a car on Murray Drive in Hanahan. She died en route to the hospital. She was later identified as Hanna Tyus, 19, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Salisbury.

Police believe the driver was taking her to the hospital when the accident occured.

Murray Drive near Berkley Street was blocked off at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday as a result of the accident and investigation into the woman's death.

The investigation led investigators to Sedgefield Apartments off Williard Street.

Police said the apartment complex is the site of the shooting. At present, police believe the shooting may have been accidental, the result of someone pulling the trigger thinking the gun was not loaded.

"[It was] horseplaying with a gun. They thought it was unloaded. A round went off striking the lady. I don't know exactly where, somewhere in neck or head," said Fowler.

Police have not released the relationship between the victim and the person who fired the gun or the person who drove her to the hospital.

No one has been charged in the shooting.

