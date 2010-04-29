Body found in car at Sol Legare Landing likely missing man

By Hatzel Vela bio | email | Twitter

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - James Foy is confident the body divers found in a car at the James Island Sol Legare Boat Landing belongs to his brother Harold Foy, who went missing in March.

"I know the car. I gave it to him. And I know that is him with no doubt," James Foy said.

Police pulled out a red Nissan Stanza from the Stono River Thursday morning.

The body has not been identified, but was described as a black male. "The body is in pretty good shape so we're confident we'll be able to tell," said Charleston City Officer Harry Mills.

Harold Foy, 44, was last seen March 13 at Mosquito Beach off Sol Legare Road.

Out of his four siblings, James -- his brother -- was the last to see Harold Foy.

"It's painful for all of us. I've only had one brother, my three sisters and now we all have to lean on one another…comfort each other through this difficult time," James Foy said.

James Foy and Harold Foy's three sisters, Jeanette, Collette and Ann say it won't be easy moving on.

"Our hearts is so empty," said his sister Ann Foy. "What we miss about him is the smile, that dance he always do with his one leg up.

All we can do right now is ask the good Lord just to stand by our side and keep the faith and pray and ask God to lead us day by day and guide us," she added.

"We had a Crime Stoppers tip that Mr. Foy took a wrong turn and ended up in the water here," said Maj. Jon Clark with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

According to Crime Stoppers Coordinator Cpl. Fred Bowie, Crime Stoppers received the tip after CBS affiliate Live 5 News aired a story about the missing West Ashley man.

The joint team made up by divers from Charleston City and Charleston County found the car with a sonar system shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

A blip on the side-scan sonar screen led to the discovery of a car driven by Foy, confirmed by matching license plates.

"Not knowing is the painful part. But now we know what happened. We can go on," Ann Foy said.

James Foy hopes another family won't have to go through the same ordeal.

"Many bodies have been found in the same location. It's a dangerous location," said James Foy, who suggests a barrier should be built to keep drivers from driving into the Stono River.

The coroner does not expect to have a positive identification of the body until Friday.

