Committee approves tax to lure low-cost airline

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston County Council committee approved a five percent car rental tax Thursday afternoon. The fee would generate $1.5 million a year in incentives to lure low-cost airlines to Charleston.

The county is negotiating with two airlines, said Councilman Elliot Summey.

According to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, Charleston is losing out on potential conventions and meetings because of high airfares.

The car rental fee will be taken up by the full county council Tuesday, May 4.

©2010 WCSC. All rights reserved.