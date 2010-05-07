SC serial bank robber gets 20 years

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A serial bank robber who held up seven South Carolina banks has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jeffrey Patrick Frye, 46, of Hanahan, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston Friday afternoon. He pleaded guilty to seven counts of bank robbery in August of 2009.
His one-month crime spree started on Christmas Eve 2008:
Frye surrendered Jan. 26, 2009 after a three-hour standoff at a motel in North Charleston. Authorities estimate the total amount taken during the seven robberies was approximately $31,000. Frye was ordered to pay restitution.
The case was investigated by agents of the FBI, SLED, the North Charleston Police Department, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the Columbia Police Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Summerville Police Department, the Charleston Police Department, and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
