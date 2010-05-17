One dead after early morning motorcycle accident

By Live 5 News Staff email | Twitter

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One person died in a motorcycle accident on I-26 in Downtown Charleston Monday morning.

Charleston Police said it happened on I-26 Eastbound near the area where the interstate merges with Highway 17 at the Crosstown.

They said shortly before 3am Monday, the rider lost control of his motorcycle. The bike went over the edge of the exit ramp, but the rider did not.

Police said they don't believe any other drivers were involved in the accident.

©2010 WCSC. All rights reserved.