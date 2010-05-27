Officials urge boaters to be smart, safe on waters over holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina law enforcement officials are urging boaters to be careful on the state's waterways during the Memorial Day weekend.
The U.S. Coast Guard, the state Department of Natural Resources and local law enforcement agencies are staging a National Safe Boating Week event in Charleston on Thursday.
The event in Brittlebank Park on the Ashley River features boating safety presentations as well as free vessel inspections and question-and-answer sessions about boating safety.
There have been 15 boating fatalities in South Carolina already this year, compared to 11 in all of 2009. The Memorial Day weekend is generally the first busy boating weekend of the year.
©2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.More >>
South Carolina’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84.6%.More >>
South Carolina’s graduation rate is at an all-time high of 84.6%.More >>
Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.More >>
Charleston’s newest coffee shop has seen a surge in business during the first few days after opening on Thursday.More >>
A group is planning a rally and press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'More >>
A group is planning a rally and press conference Monday calling for an end to the 'epidemic of gun violence.'More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched for East SundayMore >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office searched for East SundayMore >>