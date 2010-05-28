Third liner slated for port call in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Another passenger liner is tying up at dock on the South Carolina coast.



Holland America Line's Veendam calls at the State Passenger Terminal in Charleston on Friday. It's the third time in a week that a ship is stopping at the city's port. The ship is making a daylong port of call.



The vessel is arriving from Bermuda and sails for New York late Friday. Two Carnival line cruise liners were at the terminal earlier this week.



It's the busiest season on record for passenger cruises at Charleston. In all, there will be 67 cruise calls in the city this year.

