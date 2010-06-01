Opera, orchestra chief leaving SC's Spoleto Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The director for opera and orchestra for the Spoleto Festival USA in South Carolina is leaving the post, citing commitments in Europe.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that Emmanuel Villaume said Monday he will step down at the end of this year's festival in Charleston.
Villaume also serves as artistic director and chief conductor of the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra and as chief conductor of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra. He says he was unable to audition most members of the Spoleto Orchestra this year because of the difficulty of traveling to the United States.
He has been the musical director with Spoleto for 10 years.
