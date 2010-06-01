Shrimp season officially opens in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The shrimping season is beginning in South Carolina, a late start because of cold weather earlier this year.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that South Carolina waters opened to shrimpers Tuesday. Fishermen had been allowed to catch shrimp in restricted areas three miles from shore on May 25.
The Department of Natural Resources opened this year's season two weeks later than usual because cold weather diminished part of the white shrimp population.
Larry DeLancey with DNR says the season looks more promising now than it did earlier this year.
Jay Sewell at Magwood Seafood in Mount Pleasant says sales look good.
The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico has raised concerns, but Frank Boun with the South Carolina Seafood Alliance says clean seafood is available from the Gulf.
Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
