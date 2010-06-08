4 more Charleston firefighters sue over blaze

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Four more former firefighters are suing because of physical and emotional injuries from a 2007 fire that killed nine South Carolina firefighters.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported Tuesday the ex-firefighters are suing Sofa Super Store, its owners and several furniture companies, accusing them of negligence and reckless conduct.

Former captains Kevin Storo, Patrick Sandford, Thomas Buell and firefighter Jerry Winn seek unspecified damages.

The firefighters say the fire left them with "serious and painful" skin rashes and extreme mental and emotional distress. All four men left the fire department on disability retirements.

Four other former firefighters filed similar lawsuits in January.

An attorney for the store, Richard Rosen, would not talk about the lawsuits Monday.

