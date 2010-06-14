Hot weather continues across region

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High temperatures from the weekend carry over into Monday and Tuesday with peak temperatures reaching 100 degrees in some places.

Hot, hazy and humid high pressure over the deep south centers itself over the Carolinas on Monday, putting many counties in the area under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Sun and clouds today will dominate Monday as highs reach the upper 90s. The high temperatures and the high humidity will put heat index values at 105 to 115.

If you are outside, drink plenty of water, take breaks indoors and stay in the shade when possible. This kind of heat can be dangerous on people and on pets. Pets need shade and cool water as well.

In addition to the heat, a few pop up sea breeze storms may develop this afternoon, but they will be few and far between. Mild and muggy weather is expected for Monday night as well. Tuesday's forecast calls for much of the same heat from Monday.

