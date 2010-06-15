Smoke reported at Trident Medical Center in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Smoke was found on the third, fifth and seventh floors of Trident Medical Center on Highway 78 in North Charleston shortly after midnight Tuesday.

"It appears a belt overheated in the elevator shaft," said Bianca Sancic, North Charleston Fire Department spokesman. "No fire was found in the hospital."

When a fire alarm goes off, the fire doors close and create a barrier protecting the rest of the building.

No patients were evacuated.

