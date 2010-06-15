Teen arrested in Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday arrested a juvenile wanted in connection to a Johns Island shooting.

The 14-year-old suspect is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted first degree burglary, said the sheriff's office. According to deputies, the teen became a person of interest after their initial interviews with the victims.

The shooting happened on on St. John Drive off Chisolm Road on Johns Island Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to 1631 St. Johns Street at 2 a.m. Tuesday and found that the owner of the residence, Cliffers Wright, had suffered a single, non-life threatening wound.

According to the victim's son, Vincent Brown, the suspects used a ladder to get into the home through a second story window. The room belongs to his 14-year-old sister. A bullet grazed her when the suspects shot at their father.

The father stated that he was woken up by his daughter and she told him that someone was trying to get into her bedroom. The victim went to the window where he was shot in the hand. He was treated for his injuries at the hospital.

The teen-aged suspect's identity has not been released to the public due to his age.

At approximately 3pm today the Charleston County Sheriff's Office arrested a 14 year old juvenile in connection with the shooting on St. Johns Street, Johns Island. He will have a family court hearing tomorrow morning . The arrest comes as the result of new information and evidence discovered during the course of the investigation.