Charleston man sentenced to prison for killing man in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a man sitting in a car two years ago.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that 23-year-old Terrell Chandler of Charleston was sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder, plus five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Calvin Gibbs was shot in the back while sitting in the car with a female friend in May 2008.

Witnesses say Chandler and three other people lured Gibbs behind an apartment complex on the pretense of buying drugs. One co-defendant testified against Chandler and two others are awaiting trial.

