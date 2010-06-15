Quantcast

Charleston man sentenced to prison for killing man in car - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston man sentenced to prison for killing man in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a man sitting in a car two years ago.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported that 23-year-old Terrell Chandler of Charleston was sentenced to 45 years in prison for murder, plus five years for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Prosecutors say Calvin Gibbs was shot in the back while sitting in the car with a female friend in May 2008.

Witnesses say Chandler and three other people lured Gibbs behind an apartment complex on the pretense of buying drugs. One co-defendant testified against Chandler and two others are awaiting trial.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Powered by Frankly