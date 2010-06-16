Speed limit lowered on Glenn McConnell Parkway

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The speed limit on Paul Cantrell Boulevard and Glenn McConnell Parkway in West Ashley has been lowered to 35 miles per hour in both directions. The speed limit was 55 mph on Glenn McConnell and 45 mph on Paul Cantrell.

A 1.7-mile stretch is being widened from Orleans Road to Essex Farms Road. An additional lane will be added to each side of the roadway. Construction on the widening project started in May and is expected to be finished by April 2011.

The plan also includes:

Widening the intersection of Glenn McConnell and Magwood Drive and adding extra turn lanes

Retiming the traffic lights for better flow

Lengthening the entrance lanes to I-526 to North Charleston

Closing the median at Frontage Road in front of the old Wal-Mart

The project is funded through the Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax.

