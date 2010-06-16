Police nab burglary suspects after foot chase

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police chased down two men and arrested them on burglary charges Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to 1 Westchase Drive, Apartment 706, in reference to a burglary in progress just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A Charleston police sergeant observed the suspect's vehicle and followed it onto Crull Drive where he initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled over and both subjects fled on foot.

A short time later, officers captured the fleeing suspects and charged James Gladden, 24, of Love Lane in Summerville, and Marion Mitchell, 22, of Parkers Ferry Road in Adams Runthem, with second-degree burglary.

A subsequent search of the vehicle recovered a stolen computer from the victim's apartment. Both suspects are being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

