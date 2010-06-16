College of Charleston employee charged with embezzlement

By Harve Jacobs bio | email | Twitter

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - State police have charged an employee at the College of Charleston with embezzling money from the school.

Warrants say Michael Althair Gordon, 32, embezzled $38,000 from the college between October 7, 2009 and April 20, 2010.

SLED agents say Gordon, an accounting technician at the school, transferred the funds to his personal checking and student accounts without permission from the college.

School officials said Gordon worked there for almost seven years. He is free on $30,000 bond.

