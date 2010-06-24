SC governor signs new water regulation act during Charleston visit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, joined by a dozen lawmakers, environmentalists and businessmen, has signed a new law to better regulate the use of water in the state.

Sanford signed the act in Charleston on Thursday. Developing a water policy was something Sanford proposed even before he took office eight years ago.

The measure was approved by the state House of Representatives in the waning hours of this spring's session.

The act allows officials a better picture of how much water is being used in the state. It establishes a permit system for those who withdraw more than 3 million gallons of water a month from rivers or lakes.

It also requires new water users to have a plan so they can stop withdrawing water if stream or lake levels get too low.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.