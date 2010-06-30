Strong storms cause series of outages in Huger

HUGER, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley Electric Cooperative customers in the Huger area have been affected by a series of power outages this week due to severe summer thunderstorms in the area.
The storms have caused a large number of individual outages through lightning strikes and tree limbs coming in contact with electrical lines. The storms have also been responsible for damaging electric utility equipment.
On Wednesday, 547 customers lost power around 6:10 p.m. Early in the week a severe storm caused a tree to fall across power lines and knock down four utility poles. As of Thursday, all damaged equipment has been repaired.
