Charleston paramedic hit by a truck

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A 43-year-old Charleston County motorcycle paramedic was by a truck on Folly Road Saturday afternoon.

Don Lundy with the Charleston County EMS said the truck pulled out in front of the paramedic while he was on his way to an emergency call on Folly Beach.

The unidentified paramedic is a part of the motorcycle weekend team that responds to beach emergencies.

The victim is listed in serious but stable condition at MUSC.

No word on whether charges will be filed against the truck driver.

Copyright 2010 WCSC. All rights reserved.