Police arrest suspects for assault, trying to rob man on bike

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two men were arrested Wednesday night for assaulting a man in the street and trying to rob him.

Jacquez Ferrell, 21, of 84 Johnston Street and Lee Bryan Patterson Jr., 30, of 29 Percy Street, were arrested and charged with strong armed robbery and assault and battery in the first degree.

Two Charleston police officers witnessed patterson strike the victim in the back of the head in the middle of the road near 27 Percy St. After a short pursuit, both suspects were detained by police.

The victim told police that he was riding his bicycle south on Percy Street from Line Street when he was approached by the two suspects on the street. Ferrell told the victim to give him his bike, wallet and cell phone. The wallet and cell phone were in plain view inside a basket on the front of the bike.

The victim refused to give up the items and attempted to flee the suspects. At that time, Ferrell pushed the victim off his bike and attempted to retrieve the phone and wallet which had fallen on the ground.

As the victim was trying to reclaim his property, Patterson punched the victim in the back of the head.

Both suspects were transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.

