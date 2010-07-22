Graham trying to get money to study deepening Charleston port

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says he's trying to find $400,000 to study deepening a South Carolina harbor.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported business leaders worry Charleston will fall behind East Coast competitors because a Senate bill doesn't include money for the South Carolina study.

Graham says it would be an economic disaster for South Carolina if Charleston can not accommodate larger ships coming through the Panama Canal.

Graham says he understand the concern about what is called earmarking, or writing specific instructions on the use of money. But he says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers probably won't do the study if it is not required to do so. U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint opposes earmarks.

Ports in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia are scheduled to receive at least $300,000.

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

