Study approved to examine deepening Charleston harbor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – Lawmakers are looking to bring more money into the city by making the Charleston harbor deeper.

A US House committee approved expedited studies of harbor deepening in the Port of Charleston through the Water Resources Development Act on Thursday.

Right now the harbor is 47 feet deep and lawmakers want to nearly double the depth by another 45 feet. They say it will allow larger ships and bigger business to sail into Charleston, which would bring more money to the coast.

By going deeper, Charleston's channels have the opportunity to accommodate larger ships serving world trade with the expansion of the Panama Canal in 2014.

"Charleston already has the region's deepest channels and accommodates post-Panamax ships today," said Jim Newsome, president & CEO of the SCSPA. "The next deepening will take Charleston beyond 45 and 47 feet, opening the port to all classes of the world's most modern vessels under any tidal condition. With the support of our delegation, we are ready for the Panama Canal expansion and beyond."

