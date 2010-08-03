Woolsey wins James Island mayor's race

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The votes are in and James Island has a new mayor.

With preliminary results in, Bill Woolsey won most of the precincts, roughly doubling the number of votes incumbent Mayor Mary Clark earned.

He said, as all but the results from Folly Beach were in, that his plan to knock on as many doors as possible and meet as many people as possible worked.



In a five-way race where voters had to choose between an embattled incumbent and a field of newcomers, voters declared they were ready for change.



Incumbent Mary Clark, who has come under scrutiny in recent months and dealt with allegations of cronyism, came in second among the candidates.

Woolsey said he planned to stop casting blame on other agencies and find solutions for James Island.

Woolsey - 1435

Clark - 713

Sloane - 647

Brown - 543

Johnson - 264

