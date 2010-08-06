Coast Guard searches for missing canoer in Cooper River

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Heavy rain and wind has slowed the search for a canoer missing in the Cooper River. The Coast Guard and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have been searching since 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The man was last seen fishing from his canoe near Clouter Creek, just north of the Don Holt Bridge and North Charleston Port Terminal. The canoer, who has not been identified, was wearing a white shirt and beige hat, but no life jacket, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. His canoe was found with the fishing line still out.
Call the Coast Guard at 740-7050 with any information.
