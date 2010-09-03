Former State Hwy. Commissioner Bob Harrell dies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former State Highway Commissioner Bob Harrell Sr. died at his home in Charleston Friday morning. He was 75 years old.

Harrell's term on the highway commission began in 2000. In February 2004, he was elected to represent the 1st Congressional District as First Vice Chairman of the South Carolina Department Of Transportation Commission. He served previously as a member of the Highways and Public Transportation Commission from 1990 to 1994, representing Berkeley and Charleston counties.

Born on June 28, 1935, Harrell was also instrumental in the construction of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

Harrell founded Bob Harrell Insurance, a State Farm affiliate in West Ashley, in 1963. He was also the owner of Harrell Farms, which grows and processes pecans.

Harrell leave behind his wife, Charlotte, three grown children including Speaker Of The House Robert W. Harrell Jr., who represents District 114 in the State House of Representatives; John Harrell, a practicing attorney with the Harrell Law Firm; and daughter Lea, a board-certified child adolescent psychiatrist; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Sturh's in West Ashley. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Northbridge Baptist Church on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The family requests that anyone wishing to send flowers address them to Stuhr's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to North Bridge Baptist Church.

