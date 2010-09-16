Police say Durant Avenue shooting was self-inflicted

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police responded to a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on Durant Avenue.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived, said police spokesman Spencer Pryor. The victim was taken to MUSC.

On Friday, police said they believe the gun shot wound to be self-inflicted, but are still investigating.

North Charleston police have not released any information about the extent of the victim's injuries.

