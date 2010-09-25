Savannah Hwy. accident victim dies

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – A 21-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he was hit by a truck in West Ashley 12:11 a. m. Friday on Savannah Highway, said Charleston County Coroner Judy Koeopin.

Sean Deaton of Mount Pleasant was rushed to the Medical University of South Carolina in critical condition on Friday where he later died at 3:24 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Coroner's Office, Deaton died from head injuries from that accident that happened near the intersection of Highway 17 and Main Road.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Department said Deaton was a friend of 22-year-old Jackie Lee Washington, the man who died earlier this week after jumping from the Ashley River Bridge with two friends.

Deaton was not one of the friends who jumped off the Bridge with Washington.

