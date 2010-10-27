Police investigate drive-by shooting near middle school

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - A man was shot on Bolton Road next to C.E. Williams Middle School around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police responded to 2930 Bolton Drive in West Ashley and found 18-year-old Javon Palmer shot in his face and arm.
Palmer was awake and was able to tell police that it was a drive-by shooting. He told police that he was standing outside with two other people when a white colored SUV drove up and fired at them several times. He said the car drove off towards Savannah Highway.
Palmer was the only one shot and was transported to the Medical University. There is no word on his condition and no arrest have been made.
Neighbors heard several gunshots. No suspects have been named in the shooting.
