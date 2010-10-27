Pizza delivery man robbed at gunpoint

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in West Ashley.
The hold up happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at the Palms Apartments at 311 Royal Palm Blvd., according to Charleston Police. The delivery driver's assailants made off with two cell phones, some cash and two large pizzas.
According to the police report, one of the attackers pointed a pistol at the driver and demanded the pizzas, his cell phone and all of his money. Both suspects fled the scene on foot in the direction of Orange Grove Road.
The cell phone and the empty pizza bag were later recovered.
The delivery man was not hurt, and drove back to Buck's Pizza in the Village Square Shopping Center to report the robbery. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 554-1111.
