Aisha Tyler

Anchor and Reporter



Professional Experience:

WJCL/WTGS-TV Anchor/Reporter Savannah GA

WTOK Meridian, Miss.

WSB-TV Atlanta, Ga.



News Philosophy:

Always strive to be the best voice you can be for the community to which you serve.



Education:

BA-Broadcast Journalism

Georgia State University



Hometown:

Atlanta, Georgia

Family:

I have an awesome husband and two beautiful kids. I love being part of a wonderful military town as my mom is a retired Major in the U.S. Air Force and my father also retired from the U.S. Air Force. I am the youngest child of two and my brother lives outside of Atlanta.

Hobbies/Interests:

I love spending quality time with family and friends, working out, playing tennis, traveling, cooking



Favorite Book:

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee.



Likes Best about the Lowcountry:

The wonderful people, great beaches, unique culture, awesome food…. need I say more?

Favorite Story:

My most memorable story was getting the opportunity to sit down and interview the biological father of missing Alabama teen Natalee Holloway. Her father, with heartfelt emotion, spoke about his daughter's life and walked me through childhood pictures of Natalie. The story really made me appreciate all of the people in my life much more because in an instant they could be gone.

Contact:

