6th Annual Charleston Mazing Race

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Sixth Annual Charleston Mazing Race took place in downtown Charleston Saturday.
This local event uses the same concept as the award winning show "The Amazing Race," having people compete in a variety of different events. It had a great turn out for its sixth year.
The event began at Marion Square and continued to the Exchange Building and Waterfront Park.
The competition included a human sized hamster ball race, Revolutionary role playing, a remote control boat race, and a competitive race on stilts.
